Baffled By Style? These Top Tips Can Assist!

It doesn't matter who you are; if you've living in today's world, being less than fashionable can make you feel inferior. That is because your understanding of fashion may be warped from what you've been exposed to in the media. Read on for a series of tips that will lead you to fashion, no matter what your personal style.

The best fashion tip you can get is to be yourself when it comes to what to wear. People have different opinions about what is fashionable, and you may aspire to be something you're not. The truth is, no matter what your style, you are always in fashion when you remain true to yourself.

If you are used to dressing down but you would like to spruce up your style, try buying some sparkly accessories. These will make your outfit look brighter and you will not have to change your entire style. You can make a plain outfit fit for any occasion by changing the style of accessories.

For a simple way to look more stylish, swap out your cheap rubber flip-flops for a pair of strappy sandals in leather, patent, or another eye-catching, grown-up material. Your feet will still be comfortable, but you will instantly look more put-together and polished. Look for embellished styles with beads, embroidery or funky hardware.

Do not wear your hair too dark if you have lighter skin and/or lighter eyes. While darker hair looks nice on people that have darker eyes and skin tones, it will only make you look washed out. If you must darken your hair, put some streaks in it in order to brighten them up.

Build your wardrobe around basic staples that you can mix and match easily. Some key pieces include a little black dress, a fitted jacket and matching skirt, a tailored pair of slacks in a neutral color and a pair of dark, fitted trouser jeans. These items can take your almost anywhere paired with the right top and/or accessories.

Consider keeping a tailor's number on hand. While many people can fit into the mass-produced sizes available at most retailers, clothes look and feel better when tailored. A tailor can either make or refine most clothing that you want to wear. If you really like a particular piece from your favorite store, yet it could use an adjustment, call your tailor.

Dress appropriately for your figure. If you have great legs, show them off with an appropriate dress. You can also wear a short skirt, but make sure that it looks professional. Remember, it is important that you play into your positive assets in order to avoid negative focal points!

The color of your skin should determine what color clothing you should wear. If you are very pale, avoid colors that will make you appear paler, like beiges, yellows and whites. On the other hand, if you have darker skin, lighter colors, like light blues, pinks and yellows will compliment your skin.

Go shopping with friends and help each other pick out clothes. Your friends can be your best resource when it comes to choosing the right outfits to wear. You want the people closest to you to help you because they are the ones that are going to help you look your best.

Are you out of jeans? Upon entering a store, you probably notice jeans in a variety of cuts, fits and lengths. It may seem completely daunting. When you go for something traditional, such as a pair with a straight-legged cut, you'll never go wrong. These kinds of styles always look great on most people and give you a lot of wear for your money.

Be wary of fabrics when you buy clothing. You need to take note of the materials on the tag. Just because the item fits you well in the dressing room, doesn't necessarily indicate that it will still fit once its washed. Don't waste money on clothing that is likely to shrink, fray, or lose its shape.

Go ahead and buy an extra if a piece of clothing fits perfectly. It's difficult to find a pair of jeans or a dress that fits right off the rack. When in doubt, stick with what works for you. If you do manage to find something flattering, buy two.

The topic of fashion can be overwhelming, particularly if you have not followed trends very closely in the past. However, it is possible to "learn" to be more fashionable. By taking the information in this article and using it, you can look better and feel more confident in your appearance.