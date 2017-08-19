The Most Convenient Beauty Tips For Busy Women

As the old saying goes, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder". Beauty is what you make of it, and what you consider to be beautiful. That being said, this article will give you some beauty secrets and tips that you can start applying to your life immediately.

If you have a hard time getting your eyeliner to stay put, you can apply eyeshadow after you put on eyeliner. You should lightly put your shadow over your eyeliner with a cotton ball. This will seal the application of eyeliner and it will last longer and not run.

Look for a concealer palette that comes with two different shades of concealer. This allows you to blend a perfectly customized shade that will melt flawlessly into your skin. Use small dabbing and patting motions to apply the concealer over red areas, broken capillaries, and any other marks or discolored areas.

Get an even, natural looking spray tan by investing some time preparing your skin before applying the product. For best results, don't shave or use any other forms of hair removal the day you plan to tan. Exfoliating your skin for several days beforehand will also help you achieve streak free results.

Tired of dealing with lots of frizzies and fly aways? Rub lotion into your hands and then very gently run over the frizzy part of your hair. This helps those annoying strands to lay flat with the rest of your hair and become non-existent for the duration of the day.

Use conditioner on your legs. The very same conditioners you use to treat your tresses can be used to replace your shaving creams. Conditioners are cheaper and have more staying power than your usual creams. You also can save shower time by not having to fumble with more than one product.

Regardless of any other measures you take to improve your skin, you need to stay hydrated. Water can help flush toxins and wastes out of the body. Not only is it good for your skin, it is good for your health as well.

To make red lipstick last longer, apply powder and lip liner to your lips before applying the lipstick. First, powder your lips with your usual face powder. Next, draw a line around your lips and fill them in with a red lip liner. Finally, apply the red lipstick on top of the powder and liner, blotting with a tissue to remove any excess lipstick.

To give your hair more volume, consider trying a new haircut with layers. Layers are one of the most effective ways to add volume to fine limp hair. Even if you like to wear your hair long, you can still have your stylist cut long layers into the top for a major volume boost.

Smooth lotion over hair to reduce the static. If you find yourself out with nothing to use, grab the hand lotion you keep in your purse. Take a little bit and rub the palm of your hands together slightly, then run through your hair. This is a quick and easy fix.

Consider using a purple eye shadow, rather than black or brown. Black and brown can be boring. Purple can really make your eyes pop. Purple eyeshadow is not as bold as you might think. From a distance, it will look like a black or a brown. Even so, it will give your eyes a little extra something.

Remember that excess sun exposure is not only bad for your skin, it is also bad for your hair. As a result of sun exposure hair may become dry, brittle, fragile and discolored. Sun exposure can tear protein bonds in your hair and make your hair permanently weaker. So, if you are going to be spending a lot of time in the sun, remember to wear a hat.

If you're in between hair dresser appointments, and need to hide some roots, use dark mascara on black or brunette hair and gold eye shadow on blond hair! Nobody is perfect and if you've scheduled your hair salon appointment too far in advance to save your roots from showing, brush them lightly with appropriately colored mascara or combine hair spray and blond shades of powder to conceal those roots until you can see your stylist!

A lot of women get stuck in a beauty regimen because that's what they are used to. If that's what you like, then there's no problem with this. Although, sometimes it helps to make a change to conform to your environment.

Whiten your teeth using strawberries. Before a big event or pictures and to instantly whiten your teeth, use the juicy side of a cut strawberry and rub over your teeth. This will help whiten them quickly and easily. This works great if you are unprepared or running low on time.

If you have ever caught yourself peeling off nail polish because it had begun to chip, it's possible you have done damage to your nail. When the nail polish is peeled off like this, there is a chance you are taking off a layer of the nail plate. This can cause your nail to thin out or crack. Opt for an acetone-free nail polish remover instead.

These simple ideas can help you start looking your best. By using these tips, you should be able to come up with a beauty regimen that fits into your lifestyle.