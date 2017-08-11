Even Dull Styles Can Pop When You Add Accessories

Are you in need of increasing your fashion IQ? Well then you arrived in the right place, because the advice in the article below offers you a wealth of information to help you improve upon your sense of fashion.

Copy the look for less. If you see a look you love in a high-end fashion magazine or spot your favorite celebrity sporting a look to die for, don't automatically assume that it is out of your budget. You can often create a very similar look for a whole lot less if you are willing to shop around.

A good fashion tip is to select your clothing for the day based on color. You don't want to step outside with your shirt and shorts clashing because they're complimentary colors. Experiment with different color combinations and see which colors you like and which color combinations you don't like so much.

A good fashion tip is to start experimenting with your style if you've become very bored with your wardrobe. You can do this by simply trying out a new type of clothing that you've never worn before such as a scarf or certain kind of dress. This will definitely freshen up your wardrobe.

Choose your fashion shopping friends wisely. Your friends can make hunting for the newest fashions fun and exciting. But if you bring a friend with a competitive shopping streak, she may tempt you into buying clothes that either don't fit you well or are outside of your budget. Make your decisions on your own time with your needs in mind.

Subscribe to newsletters or magazines that cover fashion trends, so you can stay on top of what's hip. This ensures you're up to date on all the latest trends before they even hit the stores.

Invest in the basics. Every wardrobe should have a few key pieces. The little black dress is a classic for good reason. A well-fitted white blouse is versatile and flattering. A tailored suit is perfect for serious business. These items are ones you shouldn't be afraid to spend a little extra on, as they are timeless classics that last beyond the changing fashion trends.

If you have a lighter skin tone and you are looking to dye your hair a darker shade, consider dying it a dark shade of brown instead of opting for jet black. Choosing a brown tone is much more flattering since it will not make you look too washed out.

Dress for your body type. Take the time to understand your shape, and how to use clothes to enhance your natural assets. Women who know how to work with their body, instead of hiding it, are the ones people notice when they walk into a room. Be proud of your shape, and work with it to boost your fashion esteem.

Use a lip pencil followed by blending the edges with a sponge applicator to get fuller lips. Apply a sheen with petroleum jelly or gloss. Finish off by emphasizing your upper lip with extra gloss towards the center to achieve a pouty look. Eye shadow can also be used to add highlight to your lips that works with your lip shade. Give a small smudge on both lips, right in the middle.

Add some fun to your wardrobe by wearing pieces with some interesting prints and patterns. You could wear geometric patterned shirts or striped patterned skirts. You could even wear animal print heels or polka-dotted dresses. Whether you desire a classy or an edgy look, you can find a print or pattern to fit your style.

Floral patterns are best avoided by larger girls. These larger shapes put more emphasis on being bigger and it can be unflattering to you. If you want a floral pattern, stick with smaller flowers.

When you buy something new, give something away. This is a great way to help someone else, in addition to keeping yourself from having an overflowing closet. It can save you money, too. If you think that you are going to have to give something away every time you buy, you might think more about what you're buying!

Follow these tips to freshen your look. When you do that, you can feel confident meeting anyone and leaving a fantastic first impression. Apply the tips in this article to your life and not only can you make a good first impression, you can make an unforgettable impression every day.