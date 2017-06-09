Essential Advice For Looking Good In Any Event

Fashion is basically your own style, and you need to know how to use it to help you express who you are. You can learn a lot from others, though, on how to develop your own personal fashion sense. This advice will help you while you are working on expanding your fashion knowledge.

Belt it up for a quick and easy fashion boost. You should buy a few belts so you have different colors, patterns and fabrics to choose from. For instance, skinny jeans with a bright belt can really play up to some of the newest trends, or you can go more classic with a patent leather belt.

Tight levis can look attractive on someone who is fit with a slender figure, but if you are a bit on the heavy side, look for jeans that fit well without being tight. Your extra pounds will be even more noticeable if you look as if your pants are painted on you.

Accessories are your best friend. You can take any old outfit that would be quite boring or plain on its own and dress it up with amazing accessories. Add the perfect necklace or brooch to a little black dress, and you've taken that LBD from average to awesome in two seconds flat.

Black and white combinations are always a classic pairing. A number of outfits showcasing this combination have appeared on the runways. It is very simple to wear outfits that are these colors. The sky is the limit when it comes to wearing these colors together.

Make sure whatever you wear; the clothes fit you well. This is especially important for people that are shorter in stature. Large clothes make a person look messy. They make an overweight person look larger and a short person look shorter. Make sure you buy clothes that fit you well or have them altered.

Do not wear your hair too dark if you have lighter skin and/or lighter eyes. While darker hair looks nice on people that have darker eyes and skin tones, it will only make you look washed out. If you must darken your hair, put some streaks in it in order to brighten them up.

You can use nice black jeans with a dress shirt for a great "dressed-up" look. You want to avoid colored jeans if you are trying to dress up.

One piece of clothing that never goes out of style is the simple black dress. A black dress looks good on anyone because it produces a slimming effect, which is something all women want. You can find this dress in any discount store, but if you want one that will last, you need to search elsewhere and be willing to spend more money.

Use many colors when creating an outfit. You do not want every piece to match perfectly, that is not the point of fashion. Instead find ways to create creative color schemes. For example, a purple dress can be matched with yellow, silver, black or green accessories. Just have fun with it.

Own a nice large set of black sunglasses. If you have red eyes from a rough night or under eye bags from a poor night's sleep, you can hide them with a stylish pair of sunglasses. They are a classic, glamorous style and evoke Audrey Hepburn or Jackie Kennedy. A nice pair can be had at a good price.

The materials you buy are as important as the style of the clothing. You need to take note of the materials on the tag. Depending on what your clothing is made of, you may find it shrinking after a few turns in the washing machine. A size that fits you in the store, may not a week later. Don't purchase it if this is the case, no matter how good it looks in the dressing room.

Clean out your jewelry drawer at least once per year. Most pieces that are made of gold or that contain precious gems can survive changing trends, but costume jewelry can go out of style very quickly. To ensure that's your drawer is not full of outdated pieces you should keep your drawer fresh and organized.

These suggestions are a great beginning to understanding how to make fashion work for you. Start using them today and you will notice a change in how you look and feel. As you grow your fashion confidence, the people around you are certain to notice you and your new look.