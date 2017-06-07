Fashion Dos And Do N'ts For The Upcoming Year

If you're like most people, you don't have a fashion stylist living at your house to pick out your clothes. However, you can still look like a million bucks. This article contains some fashion forward tips to have you look like a star even if you don't have a star's money!

If you have to wear stockings, make sure that you wear some that fit you very well and are not too large or too small. Wearing the wrong size can make you very uncomfortable and it does not look good for you if you have to adjust them in public areas.

If you have very dry skin, you may want to apply moisturizer before using your favorite scented products. Doing this will help the cologne or perfume stay longer on your body. It will work best if you use an unscented moisturizer, so the smells don't compete or create a new, unexpected scent.

You shouldn't aim for perfection in fashion. First, keep in mind that nobody is perfect. When you try to create perfection, your look appears forced. Kat Moss sets a fine example of how to pull together a fashion look with a casual messy hair style or a button left undone.

Even though something is all the rage in fashion at the moment, do not wear it if it does not compliment your body type and/or personal style. For example, people that are on the heavier side should not wear skinny jeans. They are not very flattering so you will not look trendy if you wear them.

One of the key things that you need to be more fashionable is to get fit. Being fit will help you feel confident and look great. If you are carrying an extra bit of weight then you should start an easy diet and begin doing a bit of exercise on a daily basis.

One of the most slimming colors for any woman is black; however, too much black can make you look drab. To avoid this effect, add a brightly colored blazer or scarf. If you have an apple-shaped body, wear either a black skirt or black pants with a bold colored blazer or blouse to make draw the eye upward.

Keep your nails and cuticles healthy enough to maintain your manicure by drinking plenty of water. The drying and cracking of cuticles and nails could be a result of dehydration in the body. When the weather outside is cold and heaters suck the moisture from inside air, this can be critical. Moisturize your nails and cuticles with shea butter one or two times a day. You can also put on shea butter or some other type of hand cream on your hands and place a cotton glove on top while you go to sleep.

Make sure whatever you wear; the clothes fit you well. This is especially important for people that are shorter in stature. Large clothes make a person look messy. They make an overweight person look larger and a short person look shorter. Make sure you buy clothes that fit you well or have them altered.

Do not be afraid to be unique. Although high school beats into our heads that everyone should be the same, the truth is that being unique is vital for success in any area. Lady Gaga is a prime example. Uniqueness is a good thing. You should never try to hide it.

Dipped hem dresses are in the style right now. These dresses dip down in both the front of the dress and back, though they do not dip too dramatically. Dipped hem dresses are a great way to show off your shoulders and when worn with a pair of heels, is the perfect look!

Nowadays, many famous celebrities aim for extremely extravagant or unique looks featuring many layers, the truth is that sometimes, simple is better. Although there is nothing wrong with aiming for a big look, you can sometimes go over the top. A simple black or red dress can sometimes do wonders for your look.

Most people do not know how far beautiful skin can take you in the world of fashion. Your skin condition will have an enormous effect on your overall fashion look. Therefore, it is vital that you maintain your beautiful skin. Then, your skin will complement the beautiful clothes that you wear.

One great fashion tip is to pay attention to what specific designer or brand fit you best. This is a very good idea because many times, a designer will mold their outfits around a specific body type or individual so you will find success with much of their clothing options.

Make sure that you do not wear a jean top with jean bottoms. This is a trashy look that will get you noticed in the worst ways. If you are looking to be the king or queen of fashion, it is important that you never coordinate jeans with a jean top.

As you know now, you don't need tons of money to develop your new fashion sense. A bit of education and passion goes a long way, so put these tips to use today!